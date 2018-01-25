GOP Senate candidate gave interview to publication that promotes Holocaust denial: report

Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaDems sour on shutdown tactics Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in Dems look to use Moore against GOP MORE (R-Pa.), a candidate to challenge Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDems sour on shutdown tactics AFL-CIO president: Trump has been a 'disappointment' RNC launches effort against red-state Dems over shutdown MORE (D-Pa.) in November, sat down during his time in public office with fringe groups that promote Holocaust denial and extreme anti-immigration stances, CNN reported Thursday.

As mayor of Hazelton, Pa., Barletta reportedly did an interview in 2006 with American Free Press, which is known to promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including that the Holocaust was a hoax.

In 2007, he headlined a rally in Hazelton that featured a musical performer whose band had promoted conspiracy theories about the Holocaust and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, CNN added.

The network also reported that Barletta as a congressman sat on a panel organized by the controversial Youth for Western Civilization.

Barletta’s deputy campaign manager said the lawmaker was “not aware of these individuals’ background,” and has always condemned “hate, bigotry, and racial supremacy in all its forms.”

Barletta has served in the House since 2011, and is one of several Republican candidates running to unseat Casey in November. A primary will be held in May.

Barletta is considered a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, thanks in part to his support from President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE. He emerged as an early supporter of Trump and his immigration policy during the 2016 campaign.