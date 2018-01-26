Maxine Waters set to respond to Trump after State of the Union

Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore Waters Juan Williams: High stakes for State of the Union Tomi Lahren: Media wants Trump 'to die' Dingell to bring deported Detroit man's wife to Trump's first State of the Union MORE (D-Calif.) is slated to deliver a televised address immediately following President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Waters, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, will appear on “Angela Rye’s State of the Union” on BET, according to BuzzFeed News.

Rye, a Democratic strategist and commentator, is set to produce quarterly news programs for the network focused on issues affecting black Americans.

A spokesperson for BET told BuzzFeed that activists and other elected officials will join Waters to discuss the first year of the Trump presidency following his speech, and will discuss “building black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape."

Waters, who is one of several Democratic lawmakers who have said they will not attend Trump's speech on Tuesday, has consistently criticized Trump throughout his presidency, repeatedly calling for his impeachment.

While Waters will be delivering an address Tuesday night after Trump's speech, Democratic rising star Rep. Joseph Kennedy (D-Mass.) is set to give the party’s official response to the State of the Union, party officials announced this week. That speech is also televised.

A group of anti-Trump celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo and Whoopi Goldberg, have also announced plans to hold a “People’s State of the Union" on Monday night.