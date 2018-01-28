McCarthy: No need 'right now' for legislation protecting Mueller

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthySenate faces difficult path to immigration deal Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs Emboldened conservatives press Ryan to bring hard-right immigration bill to floor MORE (R-Calif.) said Sunday there is no reason “right now” for Congress to pass legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE.

“I don’t think there’s a need for legislation right now to protect Mueller,” McCarthy told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

McCarthy said he has only seen “cooperation” fromand his team on the special counsel’s probe into Russia’s election interference and potential ties between Trump campaign staff members and Moscow.

The majority leader’s remarks come after The New York Times reported that Trump called for Mueller’s firing last year, but backtracked when White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit.

Democrats have seized on the report, arguing it contributes to an obstruction of justice case against the president. Congress is considering two bills with bipartisan support that would protect Mueller from Trump's interference.

McCarthy said lawmakers should “focus on the budget” moving forward.

“If there’s an issue that arise[s], we’ll take it up at that time,” he said. “But right now, there is not an issue, so why create one when there isn’t a place for it?”