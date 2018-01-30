Ryan: Rosenstein 'doing a fine job'

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanFreedom Caucus may oppose next stopgap funding bill With the individual mandate gone, we better develop a better solution House Intel votes to make Nunes memo public MORE (R-Wis.) defended Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinHouse Intel votes to make Nunes memo public Overnight Cybersecurity: Trump taps finance exec as federal CIO | White House downplays talk of 5G takeover | Massive cryptocurrency heist sparks scrutiny Nunes reviewed classified memo with FBI director: report MORE on Tuesday, saying the deputy attorney general who is overseeing the Russia investigation is doing a "fine job" and that President Trump Donald John TrumpCynthia Nixon calls for Americans to 'take to the streets' if Trump fires Mueller Trump declines to implement new Russia sanctions Comey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI MORE should not fire him.

Trump has reportedly considered ousting Rosenstein, who authorized extending surveillance of a Trump campaign official last spring after Trump was sworn in as president.

"I think Rod Rosenstein is doing a fine job. I have no reason to see why he should [fire him]," Ryan told reporters. "Rod Rosenstein was hired after this last election. I think the people at the FBI, at the [Department of Justice] need to clean their own house if there are problems in their own house."