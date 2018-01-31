Pennsylvania Dem not running for reelection

Rep. Robert Brady (D-Pa.) announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection this year, saying he would like to spend more time at home with his family.

“I’ve been married for 21 years,” Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For twenty of those years, I’ve been going to Washington four days a week. I need to come back home.”

Brady, 72, has served as the chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party since 1986 and is the ranking Democrat on the House Administration Committee.

The news comes as the congressman has faced scrutiny after it was revealed last year that his campaign gave $90,000 to Democratic challenger Jimmie Moore to get him to drop out of the 2012 primary.

Moore dropped out of the race shortly after and has pleaded guilty to campaign finances charges, as has a former aide of his.

Brady was not charged in the case.

“I’ve got a complete bill of health from the federal government,” he said. “They told my attorney I am not being charged. They told my attorney in November. No deal was made.”

Brady aide Don “DA” Jones pleaded guilty after the incident to conspiracy, making an illegal campaign donation and three counts of false campaign finances reports, while another aide, Ken Smukler, has pleaded not guilty.

Brady's seat is very likely to stay in Democratic hands. Hillary Clinton attracted nearly 80 percent of the district's votes in the 2016 presidential election.