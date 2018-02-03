Social media users slam Ryan for tweet on $1.50 pay hike

Speaker Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo MORE (R-Wis.) was criticized Saturday on social media for citing a Pennsylvania woman whose paycheck went up by $1.50 a week as a success of the recently passed GOP tax-reform bill.
Ryan tweeted a link to an Associated Press report detailing how some workers have begun to see more take-home pay as the result of new withholding guidelines following the passage of the bill.
Ryan highlighted Ketchum’s story in a tweet Saturday that was later deleted.
Social media users and Democratic lawmakers fired back at Ryan over his tweet.
That tweet about the $1.50 a week is not a PR mistake. It is really what they think.— Brian SchatzBrian Emanuel SchatzLive coverage: Trump delivers his first State of the Union Senate Dems call Trump's reported Census Bureau pick 'deeply unqualified' Mnuchin promises more sanctions on Russia after outrage over report MORE (@brianschatz) February 3, 2018
Did you tell her how much the paychecks of the 1% went up a week? Or that hers could have gone up a lot more if you had given them a lot less? #GOPTaxScam https://t.co/X7YBcdAzTH— Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellMSNBC analyst to Dem rep: Has Nunes been compromised by the Russians? The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (@RepSwalwell) February 3, 2018
As a thank you for passing a $1 trillion corporate tax cut, Paul Ryan received $500,000 in campaign contributions from the Koch brothers, which would probably cover the cost of buying a Costco. https://t.co/piiWqzOEGo— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 3, 2018
Wells Fargo, fresh off of defrauding millions of Americans, gets $3.4 billion. https://t.co/HT4yq3znxw— Rep. Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonDNC CEO leaves group after less than a year: report Ellison mulling run for Minnesota AG: report House Dems want to give cities the right to build broadband networks MORE (@keithellison) February 3, 2018
$1.50 a week for 52 weeks equals $78 per year, times 125 million workers that equals $9.75 billion a year.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2018
Yet the tax cut costs $1.5 trillion — with a t — over ten years.
Where’d the money go? https://t.co/RQKEPM75GC
This isn’t a typo? https://t.co/eme55ASDLr— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 3, 2018
Paul Ryan: A secretary is saving $1.50 a week from the tax bill.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 3, 2018
Also Paul Ryan: These aren’t crumbs.
“A Costco mention will please the poors,” thinks Ryan. “That is where they buy their huts, and the slurry that they eat” https://t.co/5llDDSEgmE— Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) February 3, 2018
You gave $1.5 TRILLION to the richest people on the planet, and you’re using an anecdote about someone making an extra 21 cents a day to argue it was good for the rest of us? Hahahahahaha https://t.co/FoFk4Thupv— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 3, 2018
Republicans are proud of themselves for [checks notecard....adjusts glasses....squints] someone making .21 cents more a day? https://t.co/qMne593S3M— jordan (@JordanUhl) February 3, 2018
This is a parody account, right?— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) February 3, 2018
…right? https://t.co/rmBlqhZy9O
Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' The Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE (D-Calif.) was criticized by Republicans, including President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE and Vice President Pence, when she referred to companies giving $1,000 bonuses after the tax bill as “crumbs.”
“If you’re going to say that $1,000 is crumbs, you live in a different world than I’m living in,” Pence said.
Republicans have hammered Pelosi for the comments and are looking to tie her remarks to Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2018 midterms.