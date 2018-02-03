FEATURED:

 

Social media users slam Ryan for tweet on $1.50 pay hike

By Brandon Carter - 02/03/18 01:40 PM EST

Speaker Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo MORE (R-Wis.) was criticized Saturday on social media for citing a Pennsylvania woman whose paycheck went up by $1.50 a week as a success of the recently passed GOP tax-reform bill.

Ryan tweeted a link to an Associated Press report detailing how some workers have begun to see more take-home pay as the result of new withholding guidelines following the passage of the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT
The AP featured multiple workers who have seen an increase in their pay, including Julia Ketchum, a high school secretary in Pennsylvania. Ketchum’s paycheck increased by $1.50 a week, and she told the AP the increase would cover her Costco membership for the year.

Ryan highlighted Ketchum’s story in a tweet Saturday that was later deleted.

Social media users and Democratic lawmakers fired back at Ryan over his tweet.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' The Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE (D-Calif.) was criticized by Republicans, including President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE and Vice President Pence, when she referred to companies giving $1,000 bonuses after the tax bill as “crumbs.”

“If you’re going to say that $1,000 is crumbs, you live in a different world than I’m living in,” Pence said.

Republicans have hammered Pelosi for the comments and are looking to tie her remarks to Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2018 midterms.

Tags Keith Ellison Eric Swalwell Nancy Pelosi Brian Schatz Donald Trump Paul Ryan