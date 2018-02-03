Social media users slam Ryan for tweet on $1.50 pay hike

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo MORE (R-Wis.) was criticized Saturday on social media for citing a Pennsylvania woman whose paycheck went up by $1.50 a week as a success of the recently passed GOP tax-reform bill.

Ryan tweeted a link to an Associated Press report detailing how some workers have begun to see more take-home pay as the result of new withholding guidelines following the passage of the bill.

The AP featured multiple workers who have seen an increase in their pay, including Julia Ketchum, a high school secretary in Pennsylvania. Ketchum’s paycheck increased by $1.50 a week, and she told the AP the increase would cover her Costco membership for the year.

Ryan highlighted Ketchum’s story in a tweet Saturday that was later deleted.

Social media users and Democratic lawmakers fired back at Ryan over his tweet.

As a thank you for passing a $1 trillion corporate tax cut, Paul Ryan received $500,000 in campaign contributions from the Koch brothers, which would probably cover the cost of buying a Costco. https://t.co/piiWqzOEGo — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 3, 2018

$1.50 a week for 52 weeks equals $78 per year, times 125 million workers that equals $9.75 billion a year.



Yet the tax cut costs $1.5 trillion — with a t — over ten years.



Where’d the money go? https://t.co/RQKEPM75GC — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2018

Paul Ryan: A secretary is saving $1.50 a week from the tax bill.



Also Paul Ryan: These aren’t crumbs. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 3, 2018

“A Costco mention will please the poors,” thinks Ryan. “That is where they buy their huts, and the slurry that they eat” https://t.co/5llDDSEgmE — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) February 3, 2018

You gave $1.5 TRILLION to the richest people on the planet, and you’re using an anecdote about someone making an extra 21 cents a day to argue it was good for the rest of us? Hahahahahaha https://t.co/FoFk4Thupv — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 3, 2018

Republicans are proud of themselves for [checks notecard....adjusts glasses....squints] someone making .21 cents more a day? https://t.co/qMne593S3M — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 3, 2018

This is a parody account, right?



…right? https://t.co/rmBlqhZy9O — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) February 3, 2018

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' The Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE (D-Calif.) was criticized by Republicans, including President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE and Vice President Pence, when she referred to companies giving $1,000 bonuses after the tax bill as “crumbs.”

“If you’re going to say that $1,000 is crumbs, you live in a different world than I’m living in,” Pence said.

Republicans have hammered Pelosi for the comments and are looking to tie her remarks to Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2018 midterms.