Schiff: 'Very possible' Nunes's staff worked with White House on memo

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that “it’s very possible” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Former GOP rep rips Nunes over memo: He's chair of Trump's reelection campaign MORE (R-Calif.) worked with the White House on a controversial memo accusing the Justice Department of abusing its surveillance powers.

“I think it’s very possible his staff worked with the White House and coordinated the whole effort with the White House because it looks so much like this earlier effort, which we know was coordinated with the White House by the same chairman, who had said he would recuse himself but of course hasn’t,” Schiff, the top Democrat on the Intelligence panel, told ABC’s “This Week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff for Nunes compiled the GOP memo, which was authorized for release bylast week.

The document details accusations it argues "raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain DOJ and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court," referring to the surveillance warrants for a former Trump campaign aide.

Schiff said on Sunday Trump’s use of the memo “could be evidence of the president’s intent to interfere with the investigation” into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.