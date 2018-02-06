Joe Kennedy: Biden likely would have defeated Trump

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyTomi Lahren apologizes for Instagram post mocking Kennedy Budowsky: Kennedy carries the torch Simmons, Ball: Kennedy topped Trump for State of the Union performance MORE III (D-Mass.) says in a new interview that he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAmericans think there is nothing they can do about active shooters — they’re wrong The Hill's 12:30 Report Biden to headline House Dem retreat MORE likely would have defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE in the 2016 election.

"I was a very strong supporter of Mrs. Clinton's. I think she would have been a great president," Kennedy said during an interview with Politico's "Off Message" podcast.

"I do believe, however, that ... if it were a race in the last six weeks of the election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, I think Joe Biden probably would have been successful."

Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party who delivered the Democrats' official response to Trump's State of the Union address last week, said he isn't "perturbed at all about the prospect of a big, messy primary for Democrats" in 2020.

The 37-year-old Massachusetts lawmaker added that he wouldn't vote for or against a candidate because they are "old or young."

Biden, 75, has been rumored as a potential 2020 presidential candidate. A poll conducted last month found Trump trailing Biden in a potential 2020 election matchup, 57 to 40 percent.

In late December, Biden suggested a possible 2020 bid, saying he "may very well do it" should a strong candidate not emerge.

"If I were offered the nomination by the Lord Almighty right now, today, I would say no because we're not ready, the family's not ready to do this," Biden said during a December interview on ABC.

"If, in a year from now, if we're ready and no one has moved in that I think can do it, then I may very well do it."

Biden is set to headline the House Democratic Caucus's retreat this week in Cambridge, Md.