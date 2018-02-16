House Republicans add 5 members to incumbent protection program

The House GOP campaign arm announced Friday that it is adding five Republicans to the ranks of its incumbent protection program for this year’s midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) Patriot Program now has a total of 23 GOP lawmakers on its roster as it tries to defend the House GOP majority. The program offers fundraising and organizational assistance to its most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection.

The latest five Republicans to make the list are among those in districts that have become more competitive as Democrats seek to expand their target map: Reps. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrHouse GOP super PAC expands field offices to 27 districts Seven primary races to watch in 2018 Lexington mayor launches bid for Congress MORE (Ky.), Mike Bishop (Mich.), Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE (Ill.), John Culberson John Abney CulbersonRecord number of scientists running for office in 2018 Crowded primaries loom in Texas House races The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (Texas) and Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorGOP lawmaker: Some would say it's 'pretty American' not to clap for something you disagree with WATCH: Dem rep: Trump's SOTU seemed 'reasonable,' but wait until 'his Adderall wears off' GOP lawmaker: No need for legislation to protect Mueller MORE (Va.).

“Republicans have placed our nation on a prosperous trajectory—what we call The Great American Comeback. These Members were instrumental in making that happen, and will be instrumental in seeing it through well beyond the 2018 election,” Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversPolls swing toward GOP, easing fears of midterm disaster GOP turns Pelosi's words into weapon for tax law Trey Gowdy announces retirement from Congress MORE (R-Ohio), chairman of the NRCC, said in a statement.

Culberson has represented his Houston-area district since 2001, but has become a top Democratic target after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE narrowly carried it by just more than a point over President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE in 2016.

Taylor, meanwhile, represents a district that Trump won by 3 points but that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) carried by 4 points last year. Taylor is also only in his first term, compared to a longtime incumbent like Culberson.

Barr, Bost and Bishop represent districts that Trump won by more comfortable margins. Trump carried Barr and Bost’s districts by 15 points each, while he won Bishop’s by 7 points.

Still, all three are considered to be in competitive races for reelection.

Barr is expected to face the stiffest challenge from a Democratic candidate since he defeated former Rep. Ben Chandler (D-Ky.) in 2012. At least five Democrats are running to unseat Barr, including Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, retired Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath and state Sen. Reggie Thomas.



Trump handily carried Bost’s district, but Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthDuckworth fires back at Trump: I swore an oath to the Constitution, not 'Cadet Bone Spurs' EPA to jumpstart 'war on lead' with strategy meeting Overnight Regulation: Dems go on attack during EPA chief's hearing | Mnuchin promises more Russia sanctions | Regulators subpoena major bitcoin exchange | New lawsuit over FDA e-cig rule MORE (D-Ill.) also won it in 2016. Democrat Brendan Kelly, St. Clair County state’s attorney, outraised Bost in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rate’s Bost’s race as a “toss up” along with Culberson’s district.

The Cook Political Report rates the odds slightly more in the GOP’s favor at “Lean Republican” for Barr, Taylor and Bishop.