GOP rep: Background checks offer 'false senses of security'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said Sunday that gun reform laws like background checks offer "false senses of security."

“Those are false senses of security,” Massie told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And in 10 years we’re still going to have school shootings unless you propose real legislation, likehas proposed, that would allow teachers to be armed.”

Activists and Democratic lawmakers are pushing for gun restrictions following the school shooting at a South Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

President Trump last week called for increased background checks, in addition to raising the minimum age requirement for purchasing certain weapons like the AR-15.

Massie on Sunday dismissed increasing the age requirement as “ridiculous.”

“The assault weapons ban would do nothing to stop school shootings,” he added.