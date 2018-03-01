Poll: Dems lead by 15 points on generic House ballot

Democrats hold a 15-point lead over Republicans on a generic House ballot, according to a poll released Thursday by Suffolk University and USA Today.

This survey is at least the third in recent days to have found Democrats with a double-digit lead as voters look to the 2018 midterm elections.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said that they would be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate, compared to just 32 percent who said they were more likely to vote for a Republican. Another 6 percent said they would choose neither.

The poll found a similar breakdown in respondents’ disapproval of the parties. The GOP had an unfavorable rating of 60 percent among respondents, compared to a 48 percent unfavorable rating for Democrats.

Three-quarters of voters in the survey disapproves of the job Congress is doing, and 60 percent believe the country is on the wrong track.

Fifty-eight percent said they want to elect a Congress that will stand up to President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

“Change may be in the wind for Congress, with voters indicating a general turning-away from the Republican Party,” said Suffolk University Political Research Center director David Paleologos.

A CNN poll earlier this week found Democrats to have a 16-point lead on a generic ballot, one of the highest advantages in recent polls. A Quinnipiac poll from last month found Democrats to have a 15-point lead.

Two other February polls found voters to favor Democrats by tighter margins of five and seven points.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Democrats with a 9.3 point advantage over Republicans.

The Suffolk University–USA Today poll surveyed 1,000 voters nationwide from Feb. 20 to 24. Its margin of error is 3 percentage points.