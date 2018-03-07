Nevada Democrat accused of sexual harassment reconsiders retirement: report

Rep. Ruben Kihuen Ruben Jesus Kihuen BernalFormer Dem congressman jumps into race for Kihuen seat Dems eye GOP rep's seat after sexual harassment allegations Abortion rights leader gears up for 2018 fights MORE (D-Nev.) is reportedly reconsidering his decision to retire in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Nevada Independent reported Wednesday that Kihuen has contacted donors about running for reelection, and is considering filing documents to do so. Kihuen has reportedly reached out to former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidWATCH: There is no Trump-Russia collusion and the media should stop pushing this The demise of debate in Congress ‘North by Northwest,’ the Carter Page remake MORE (D-Nev.) about the possibility.

Kihuen announced in December he would not seek reelection after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. His decision came a day after the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching an investigation into the allegations.

The freshman congressman allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward a former campaign staffer, and another woman claimed Kihuen sent her suggestive text messages and touched her inappropriately while he was a state lawmaker.

Kihuen has denied the allegations.

Former Rep. Steven HorsfordSteven Alexander HorsfordFormer Dem congressman jumps into race for Kihuen seat Former Nevada lawmaker won't seek comeback Eight Dem targets for 2016 MORE (D-Nev.) has already announced he intends to run for his old House seat, which is currently held by Kihuen.

Horsford was elected to Congress in 2012, but lost the seat in 2014 to Republican Cresent Hardy. He went on to hold the seat for one term before losing to Kihuen by 4 points in 2016.

Hardy has also filed to run for the seat in November, according to the Nevada Independent.

The filing period for Nevada races runs from March 5 until March 16.