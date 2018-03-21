Amtrak to rename Rochester station after Louise Slaughter

Amtrak will rename its train station in Rochester, N.Y., after the late Rep. Louise Slaughter Dorothy (Louise) Louise SlaughterSpending bill delay raises risk of partial government shutdown support Dems say 20 'poison pills' stand in way of spending deal GOP leaders see finish line on omnibus deal MORE (D-N.Y.), who died last week after representing the area for decades.

The rail company announced Wednesday that the station will be renamed “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester.” The congresswoman worked to secure funding for the new station in the city, which was completed last fall.

"To celebrate her legacy and impact on the station, City of Rochester, and State of New York, we are pleased to announce that we will be naming Rochester Station in her honor through a commemorative plaque at the station or other appropriate means,”Amtrak Board Chairman Anthony Coscia said in a statement.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle first reported the renaming plans.

New York Sens. Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerConscience protections for health-care providers should be standard Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise Dem super PAC launches ad defending Donnelly on taxes MORE (D) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand endorses Cuomo for reelection Coalition presses Transportation Dept. for stricter oversight of driverless cars Do Dems need someone people like to beat Trump? MORE (D) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) urged Amtrak to honor Slaughter after she died last Friday.

Schumer praised the rail company’s decision on Wednesday.

“One of Louise’s most significant accomplishments was delivering the federal funding that made the Rochester Train Station a reality & it is only fitting that the station bear her name,” Schumer tweeted.

Slaughter, 88, died last Friday after sustaining a head injury in a fall at her Washington residence earlier in the week.

She was the first woman to take the gavel of the House Rules Committee, and was instrumental in securing some of the Democrats’ most significant legislative victories of the last decade, including ObamaCare and the law tackling lawmaker insider trading.