Ryan invites Macron to address joint session of Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanGOP leaders to Trump: Leave Mueller alone Overnight Regulation: FTC to probe Facebook over user data | FDA takes step to regulating flavors in tobacco products | Congress may include background check measure in funding bill Judge rules FEC wrongly dismissed complaint against conservative group MORE (R-Wis.) on Wednesday invited French President Emmanuel Macron to address a joint session of Congress during his April 25 visit to Washington.

“France is not only our oldest ally but one of our strongest,” Ryan said in a statement. “This is a special opportunity to build on the historic relationship between our countries and to reaffirm our commitment to defeating terror both domestically and around the world."

The address will mark the second joint meeting during Ryan's time as speaker.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Congress in 2016.

The White House announced last month that Macron had been invited for the first state visit of President Trump’s administration.

“This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

While several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May have visited the White House during Trump's administration, Macron will receive the first ceremonial welcome, including a state dinner.

Trump is notably the first president decades who did not host an official state visit in his first year in office.

Macron and Trump have enjoyed a relatively friendly relationship throughout Trump's presidency, but they have clashed on various issues including climate change and Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the multination Paris climate accords.

The two discussed the issue during Trump's visit to Paris last year.

"He understood the reason for my position, notably the link between climate change and terrorism," Macron said. “He said he would try to find a solution in the coming months. We spoke in detail about what could allow him to return to the Paris deal."

The two leaders have also held meetings at various global summits, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year.