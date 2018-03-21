GOP lawmaker: ‘Mueller should be fired’

Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller Gohmert13 House Republicans call on Sessions to appoint second special counsel Politicians, faith leaders react to passing of Billy Graham Eleven lawmakers have used campaign funds to pay NRA dues: report MORE (R-Texas) said Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE should be fired from his position investigating Russia's election meddling and the Trump campaign.

“I think Mueller should be fired,” Gohmert said during the monthly “Conversation with Conservatives” meeting on Wednesday. “He should never have been appointed and he should never have accepted. He should be fired.”

Gohmert clarified that he thinks the president should not actually fire Mueller, because Republicans in Congress might impeach him if he did so.

Gohmert accused Mueller of being more interested in pursuing crimes that are in the “parameters” of what he is supposed to pursue.

“Anything beyond Russian collusion are things that could be investigated, should be investigated, by the current DOJ, the current FBI, and not a special counsel that is covering his own rear and his own problems that he created in allowing U.S. uranium to be sold,” Gohmert said about Mueller.

Mueller’s mandate from the Justice Department allows him to bring charges for any crimes he discovers during his investigation.

“I knew the day that Robert Mueller was appointed that he was a problem,” Gohmert said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Anti-abortion Dem wins primary fight Lipinski holds slim lead in tough Illinois primary fight MORE has taken a more aggressive stance toward Mueller recently. On Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that Mueller’s investigation should never have been launched.