FEC probing Nunes for possible campaign violations

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is investigating possible campaign finance violations by Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesTop Russia probe Republican: 'No intention' of calling Cambridge Analytica officials back Hannity: 'There’s not going to be any firing of Mueller' Conaway walks back comment after saying House Intel didn't probe collusion MORE (R-Calif.).

In a letter sent to Toni Nunes, the congressman's campaign treasurer and mother, the FEC requested information about contributions from three donors that appear to violate campaign finance rules.

One donor, Harris Lee Cohen, appears to have given Nunes's campaign a total of $3,000, through two payments of $1,500. Individuals are prohibited from giving more than $2,700 to a federal candidate per election cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another individual, Jeffrey J. Kimbell, the president of a D.C.-based lobbying group that "provides legislative, regulatory and policy solutions to clients in the life sciences community," according to its website, gave a total of $3,000 to Nunes's campaign.

According to the FEC, Kimbell gave Nunes a $1,000 donation, a $1,700 donation and a $300 donation.

The FEC letter also calls attention to a $10,000 contribution from Stone Land Company, a California "diversified family farming operation."

That donation appears to run afoul of a rule prohibiting "the receipt of contributions from corporations and labor organizations unless made from separate segregated funds established by the corporations and labor organizations," the letter reads.

The FEC letter to Nunes was first reported by the Daily Beast.

Such letters to political campaigns are not uncommon.

Nunes's campaign has until April 24 to respond to the FEC's request.