House easily passes $1.3 trillion spending bill

The House easily passed a $1.3 trillion spending package on Thursday, sending legislation to the Senate that would prevent a shutdown and deliver the largest federal spending increase in years.

Lawmakers approved the bill in a 256-167 vote on Thursday, with majorities in each caucus backing the measure. Ninety Republicans and 77 Democrats voted against the bill. A large numbers of conservative Republicans were among those voting no over the measure’s massive price tag and the lack of transparency in the bill-writing process.

Conservative unrest came close to knocking the bill out during a procedural vote on Thursday on the rule governing debate. An unusually high number of Republicans — 25 — voted against their own party's rule and in defiance of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse expected to vote on omnibus Thursday afternoon House passes 'right to try' drug bill Spending bill rejects Trump’s proposed EPA cut MORE, who had publicly backed the package.

The Senate is expected to begin work on the bill immediately ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for preventing a shutdown.

The spending package includes $695 billion in defense funding and $591 billion in non-defense funding, including a combined $78 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) spending that do not count toward legal budget caps. Last month, Congress agreed to increase the 2018 spending caps by $80 billion for defense and $63 billion for non-defense, and set similar increases for 2019.

Alongside the $1.5 trillion tax cuts approved last year, the spending path is poised to push deficits past a trillion by next year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The 2,232-page bill was released Wednesday evening after lawmakers struggled for days to finalize details of the legislation.

House GOP leaders, working to sell members in their own conference on the omnibus, have praised the legislation for providing a massive funding boost for the military, funding 100 miles of the border wall and providing money to combat the opioid crisis.

“We have the greatest fighting force in the world but we have asked them to do so much more with so much less for so long,” Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanHouse Dem moves to force vote on bill protecting Mueller Collins: 'Extremely disappointing' ObamaCare fix left out of spending deal House poised to vote on .3T spending bill MORE (R-Wis.) told reporters before the vote Thursday. “Today we begin to reverse that damage.”

Conservatives in the lower chamber blasted both the process of crafting the massive spending package and its content, arguing it fails to provide conservative wins while adding to the deficit.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump can save Republicans and restore sanity to California in 2018 The Hill's 12:30 Report Snow scrambles Senate schedule MORE said, while they would have liked to have adhered to the three-day rule, they were unable to adhere to the timeline — noting members would be attending Rep. Louise Slaughter Dorothy (Louise) Louise SlaughterHouse poised to vote on .3T spending bill Clinton, Pelosi, John Lewis to eulogize Slaughter Amtrak to rename Rochester station after Louise Slaughter MORE’s (D-N.Y.) funeral Friday.

“We passed all 12 appropriation bills and we've gone through so much of this already — the speaker has been walking everybody through the bill during the time,” he told reporters. "It's something I'd like to keep longer, it's not something, you'll notice we've never done before — it's just certain circumstance.”

The road to passing the massive package was not an easy one. While Congress had approved a budget caps deal six weeks ago — which set the spending levels governing the omnibus — negotiators had scores of contentious policy riders to iron out before the sides signed off— a process that ran right up through Wednesday.

Among the most controversial riders were a provision providing $1.6 billion for border security, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new fence construction favored by Trump and the Republicans.

Negotiators also worked out a delicate deal on new funding for the Gateway project, a rail and tunnel initiative connecting New York and New Jersey. Trump had threatened to veto the entire package based on the initial $900 million request from regional lawmakers, notably Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAmtrak to rename Rochester station after Louise Slaughter Conscience protections for health-care providers should be standard Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise MORE (D-N.Y.). The compromise knocks the figure down to $541 million.

Other major provisions include $4 billion to fight the nation’s opioid crisis; a temporary extension to funding for the Federal Aviation Administration; and language designed to fix a glitch in the GOP’s new tax law that the critics said threatened small farmers.

In a surprise move, the package also features several gun-related provisions: one designed to bolster the background check system before firearm purchases; and another clearing the path for federal researchers to examine gun violence as a public health threat — research that’s currently discouraged by a decades-old restriction known as the Dickey amendment.

The conservative spending hawks were not the only critics of the package. Scores of liberal Democrats, particularly members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), opposed the omnibus largely to protest the absence of language to protect the Dreamers, young immigrants brought to the country illegally as kids.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez Luis Vicente GutierrezWATCH: Gutiérrez says ‘lonely’ Trump can cry on KKK’s shoulder over WH departures Read Trump's remarks at Gridiron dinner Why Puerto Rico cannot govern itself MORE (D-Ill.), who opposed the package, said the Democrats caved on the effort to salvage DACA.

“They can pat themselves on the back as much as they want; the fact is there’s going to be more enforcement in this bill,” he said. “I just think the Dreamers were thrown under the omnibus.”

Mike Lillis, Niv Elis, Scott Wong and Melanie Zanona contributed.