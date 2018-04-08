Crowley unlikely to challenge Pelosi as Speaker if Dems take House

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley (N.Y.) said Sunday he does not expect to challenge House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump meets with Pruitt amid growing calls for resignation Ex-GOP lawmaker: If Pruitt worked for Obama, everyone on Fox News 'would be calling for his head' Pelosi calls on Pruitt to resign MORE (D-Calif.) for the Speaker position should Democrats win the majority in November.

Crowley said he “would wait and see” what happens in the midterm elections before running to replace Pelosi, who formerly served as the House Speaker, should she step aside.

“But if Nancy Pelosi stays, I don’t see a scenario by which I would challenge her for that position,” Crowley told “Fox News Sunday.”

Crowley said he is focused on flipping the House back to Democratic control in the upcoming midterms.

“I want to be the best chair of the Democratic Caucus I possibly can be,” he said.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats in the upcoming midterm elections to take the House. Some Democrats running for House seats have distanced themselves from Pelosi due to her unpopularity.

“We are of one mind, Chris, and that is we want to win back the House,” Crowley told host Chris Wallace.