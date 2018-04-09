Beto O'Rourke says evidence supports impeaching Trump

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who is running for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDem challenger: ‘I don’t think that Ted Cruz is an a--hole’ Trump denies he is considering replacing Sessions with Pruitt Trump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates MORE's (R-Texas) seat in November, said Monday he’s seen enough evidence that he would vote to impeach President Trump Donald John Trump Airstrikes hit Syria air base: Syrian state media Trump, Macron agree on 'strong, joint response' to alleged Syria chemical attack Trump congratulates Patrick Reed on Masters win MORE.

“I’ve seen an attempt, no matter how ham-handed, to collude with a foreign government in our national election. I’ve seen an effort to obstruct justice in the investigation of what happened in the 2016 election,” O’Rourke said on KFYO radio in Lubbock when asked if he thought there was enough evidence to call for the impeachment of the president.

The Democratic lawmaker blasted Trump as lacking the “fitness, or competence or judgment” to serve as president.

He said, however, that an impeachment vote should wait until special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election fully plays out.

“We are not there yet. So I’m going to stay focused on the issues that we can make a difference on right now,” O’Rourke said.

Three former Trump associates have pleaded guilty or been indicted in Mueller’s investigation thus far.

The special counsel also announced charges against 13 Russians for allegedly attempting to influence the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the probe as a “witch hunt,” and has denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Mueller reportedly told Trump's lawyers last month that he does not consider the president to be a criminal target at this point in his investigation, but he still considers Trump to be a subject of his probe.

Mueller is also reportedly preparing a report about Trump's actions in the White House and whether he sought to obstruct the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Democrats have previously forced a vote in the House to launch impeachment proceedings, with nearly 60 representatives voting in favor of the motion.

O'Rourke is hoping to become the first Democratic senator from Texas since 1993. He has an uphill climb against Cruz.

Cruz won his Senate bid in 2012 by 16 points and President Trump won the state by 9 points in 2016.