GOP Rep. Ross won't seek reelection

Republican Rep. Dennis Ross Dennis Alan RossOvernight Finance: House threatens to freeze Senate Dodd-Frank rollback | New Russia sanctions | Trump vs. Trudeau on trade | Court tosses Obama financial adviser rule Overnight Regulation: Senate passes Dodd-Frank rollback | SEC charges Theranos CEO with 'massive fraud' | Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading | FEC proposes changing digital ad rules Bipartisan House bill would replace consumer director with panel MORE (Fla.) is retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

Ross made the announcement that he will not seek reelection on Wednesday morning, shortly after Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump to meet with GOP leaders at White House on Wednesday: report GOP lawmaker says he has enough support to force immigration votes Overnight Cybersecurity: Zuckerberg faces grilling in marathon hearing | What we learned from Facebook chief | Dems press Ryan to help get Russia hacking records | Top Trump security adviser resigning MORE (R-Wis.) shared his decision not to run again in the fall.

"After thoughtful prayer and consideration, my wife Cindy and I decided that I will not seek re-election for a fifth-term in office," Ross said in a statement.

"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve and I look forward to the next chapter of my life which will include, in some way, continued public service."

He added that he will return to practicing law and will pursue "opportunities to increase civic education for our youth, and young adults, and with that encourage more engagement and participation of future generations in government."

Ross was not considered to be in any major electoral jeopardy — the nonpartisan Cook Political Report does not include his seat on its list of the most vulnerable seats in the House.

Republicans will likely be in the driver's seat in the suburban Tampa district. But it's possible that the combination of the open seat and Democratic enthusiasm puts the 15th District, which President Trump Donald John TrumpHeitkamp says Trump asked her to switch parties Trump to meet with GOP leaders at White House on Wednesday: report Ex-acting deputy AG Boente was asked to interview with Mueller: report MORE won by 10 points in 2016, in play.

Ross joined the House after the 2010 midterm elections, serving on the House Financial Services Committee. Before that, he had been a member of the Florida state House.

During an interview on CNN, Ross admitted that while he never wanted to serve in Congress as a "career" and that the national political climate "does play a factor" in his decision.

"As we continue to see the polarization in our society over politics, we fail to understand the fundamentals of the process," he said.

"The news media is not your enemy, Democrats are not your enemy, Republicans are not your enemy. This is all part of the process. We've got to focus on bringing civility and respect back, and as much as I would like to do it from the pulpit of the Congress, I would be tainted with having an agenda that would suit a particular group."

Updated: 12 p.m.