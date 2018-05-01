Pelosi on midterms: 'We will win. I will run for Speaker.'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiImpeachment looms large in White House midterm plans From the Middle East to Korea, Trump has been the transformational president Pelosi raised .1 million in first quarter of 2018 MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday vowed that Democrats would retake control of the House this year, and that she would again run for Speaker.

"We will win. I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Pelosi told The Boston Globe during a stop in the city for a Democratic fundraiser.

Pelosi has previously discussed the importance of her role as the only female member of House Democratic leadership.

She reiterated her intention to maintain that role on Tuesday.

"It’s important that it not be five white guys at the table, no offense,” she said.

Democrats have expressed optimism that they will retake control of the House in this November's midterm elections. The party needs to pick up 25 seats to do so.

A Real Clear Politics average of generic ballot polls show Democrats with a nearly 7-point advantage over Republicans.

Despite talk of a "blue wave" in the midterms, there has been chatter within the Democratic caucus over whether Pelosi should lead the party moving forward.

Pelosi, who has led House Democrats since 2003, faced a challenge for leadership after the 2016 election, but retained her position despite the bid from Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanNew Democratic leadership necessary for 2018 success Election analyst sees Dem chances improving in Ohio special election Pelosi needs big cushion to return as Speaker MORE (D-Ohio).

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerPelosi defends leadership effort to cull Dem primary Progressive group fundraises for Dem candidate Hoyer urged to drop out The Hill's Morning Report: Trump’s Cabinet mess MORE (D-Md.) and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyHouse rejects measure to set up panel to investigate chaplain's dismissal Congress can act to prevent genocide and atrocities Hoyer’s spot as Pelosi heir challenged by younger reps MORE (D-N.Y.) are considered among the potential challengers in the next cycle.

Crowley has said he won't challenge Pelosi if she decides to remain in leadership.

Republicans, meanwhile, have renewed their attacks on Pelosi in their election messaging, running ads that seek to tie Democratic candidates to the California liberal.

“In reality, next fall is going to come down to whether or not you want to reinstitute Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House,” John Rogers, the head of the House GOP’s campaign arm, told The Hill last year.

Several House Democratic candidates have vowed that they will not support Pelosi if they are sent to Washington.