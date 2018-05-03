GOP lawmaker introduces resolution to end Mueller probe

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.), who is currently running for Senate, introduced a resolution in the House on Thursday calling for an end to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's Russia investigation unless evidence of collusion is produced within the next 30 days.

Rokita argued the investigation needs to be resolved quickly to "preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions." Rokita added he believes it's fiscally irresponsible to drag out the probe, estimating it has cost taxpayers upward of $17 million.





“The Mueller investigation has dragged on for nearly a year at a cost of tens of millions of dollars without producing a shred of evidence of collusion—the matter it was tasked with investigating in the first place," he said in a statement. "I expect a valid progress report within the next 30 days or the investigation should be terminated."The resolution demands Mueller report the status of the investigation to members of the lower chamber and provide a timeline on when he expects the investigation to conclude.noted the Justice Department, intelligence agencies and committees in both chambers of Congress have looked into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but doesn't feel they have produced evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.“No one in government should be without accountability, and for many Americans, this investigation looks more like an attempt by the Washington elite to destroywith innuendo, leaks, and baseless allegations than to provide justice,” he said.'s announcement comes after his GOP primary challenger in the Senate race, Rep.(R-Ind.), introduced a pro-Trump resolution this week calling for the president to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in peace talks between North and South Korea.