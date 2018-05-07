Pelosi: GOP targeting me because I’m effective

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems face pressure to focus on economy, not Trump Pelosi a target for GOP, and for Dems demanding change Pelosi calls for speedy ethics probe as Cárdenas denies sex abuse claims MORE (D-Calif.) said in a recent interview that Republicans target her because she is “effective.”

“I take it as I’m effective,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. “I also happen to be, apart from anyone who’s running for president or been the presidential nominee, the biggest fundraiser in the country."

"So they want to diminish that.”

Pelosi also said House Democrats have both the political climate and fundraising to help them win the lower chamber in the upcoming midterm elections.

“This is not going to be big margins,” Pelosi told the news outlet. “It is going to be small margins in many places.”

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for the November midterms, when the GOP will defend its majority and Democrats will push to take back the House.

Pelosi, who previously served as Speaker when Democrats held the majority, was included in 34 percent of broadcast advertisements by Republican House candidates in 2018, according to data obtained by USA Today in early April.

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) during his special election campaign earlier this year notably said he would not back Pelosi as the party’s leader in the lower chamber.