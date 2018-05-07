McCarthy: Dems want to ‘capture’ Congress and impeach Trump

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill's Morning Report: Giuliani bombshell draws Trump into Cohen legal mess Conservatives warn leadership to stay out of Ohio GOP primary Vulnerable Republican fights for reelection and vote on Dreamers MORE (R-Calif.) on Monday said Democrats want to “capture” Congress so they can impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Giuliani says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now' Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter MORE.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy said that while he is worried Democrats are currently fundraising more than Republicans, he is confident about his party's campaign abilities.

“People can underestimate us. They’ve done that before. And this is the same thing [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems face pressure to focus on economy, not Trump Pelosi a target for GOP, and for Dems demanding change Pelosi calls for speedy ethics probe as Cárdenas denies sex abuse claims MORE said in the time before,” McCarthy told “Fox & Friends.”

“All they want to do is capture this government to try to impeach this president or stop anything from happening, or raising your taxes. I think the American public is too smart for that.”

McCarthy recently received the backing of Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanPelosi a target for GOP, and for Dems demanding change House chaplain is a champion of true Catholicism — Paul Ryan is not Dems put squeeze on Ryan over chaplain controversy MORE (R-Wis.) in the race for the Speaker's gavel after Ryan retires at the end of this Congress.

But that race is contingent on Republicans maintaining control of the lower chamber in the November midterm elections, when Democrats will push to take back the majority.

McCarthy during the Monday interview slammed Democrats, suggesting their campaign platform is simply to run against Republicans and fight the GOP “every step of the way.”

“The idea of Nancy as Speaker going forward, what are they running on?” McCarthy asked.