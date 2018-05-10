Adelson boosts House Republicans with $30M contribution: report

Republican mega-donor and businessman Sheldon Adelson contributed $30 million to the GOP-affiliated Congressional Leadership Fund in an effort to boost Republican efforts to retain the House in the upcoming midterm elections, according to Politico.

The news outlet reports that Speaker(R-Wis.) met with Adelson in Las Vegas last week at the Venetian Hotel, which the businessman owns, to explain to Adelson why the House is crucial in the 2018 midterm elections.

The head of the Congressional Leadership Fund, Corry Bliss, reportedly attended the meeting, along with Republican Jewish Coalition Chairman Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator; Ryan's political aide, Jake Kastan; and Adelson's wife.

Adelson's latest contribution is three times more than the $10 million he gave in August of 2016.

The contribution comes as Republicans prepare to face off with Democrats in November.

Democrats have had a series of successful fundraising hauls in the lead up to November's contests, as 40 House Democratic candidates outraised Republican incumbents in the first fundraising quarter of 2018.