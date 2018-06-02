New Mexico Democrat corrects financial disclosure after misreporting income

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamLawmakers request meeting with Amtrak CEO over funding for route Black, Hispanic lawmakers hammer Amazon directors' opposition to diversity rule Dem congressional candidate in new ad: ’F--- the NRA’ MORE (D-N.M.) misstated her income from a consulting group that she co-founded on a 2013 financial disclosure, prompting her to amend the form.

Lujan Grisham initially reported in the 2013 disclosure that she made between $50,001 and $100,000 in dividends from the Delta Consulting Group, which runs New Mexico's high-risk insurance program, Politico reported Saturday.

But her tax returns for that year show that she made $138,000 in "passive income" from the company.

A spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's office told Politico that it was an "honest mistake," and that the financial disclosure had been amended.

Lujan Grisham is facing off against two other candidates in the state's Democratic gubernatorial primary, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

She released her tax returns on Thursday, just days ahead of the primary.

Politico reported earlier this week that Delta Consulting Group, which Lujan Grisham founded in 2008 with longtime political ally Debbie Armstrong, received millions of dollars to run New Mexico's high-risk insurance program, even as similar offerings were being phased out in other states.

Critics have accused Lujan Grisham of pressing the state to keep the high-risk program open, despite the Affordable Care Act offering similar coverage at a lower cost.

Lujan Grisham sold her stake in the company in June 2017, months after she announced that she would run for New Mexico governor.