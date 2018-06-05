Keith Ellison files to run for Minnesota AG

Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonEllison 'seriously considering' run for Minnesota AG Hillicon Valley: New questions about Facebook data practices | Dem wants FTC to probe Google | Perry cites cyber threat in defense of coal rescue plan | Florida gets election security funds | Trump taps FCC official for Dem seat Ellison calls for new FTC investigation into Google MORE (D-Minn.) on Tuesday made it official: He’s giving up his congressional seat to enter the race to become Minnesota’s next attorney general.

Ellison, a six-term liberal and deputy director of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), filed the paperwork in Minneapolis to enter the state attorney general's race just a few hours before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

He’s running to replace the current attorney general, Lori Swanson, whose bid for a fourth term was sunk on Saturday, when she failed to secure the nomination at her party’s state convention.

Ellison, among the most liberal lawmakers in Congress, was tapped to become second in command of the DNC after losing a tight contest for the chairmanship to Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, a Labor secretary under former President Obama.

At the DNC, Ellison was viewed as the voice of the Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersEllison 'seriously considering' run for Minnesota AG GOP poised to secure spot in California governor race The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by NSSF — Justices side with baker in same-sex marriage case MORE (I-Vt.) wing of a Democratic Party that’s still licking its wounds from a disastrous 2016 cycle, when the internal divisions between Sanders and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGiuliani defends shifts on Trump Tower statement: 'I don't think' anybody's lying Democrats on edge in battle to replace Issa in California Press: No one is above law, despite lawyer’s arguments MORE strained the party and helped President Trump Donald John TrumpDem leader blasts ICE chief for plans to speak to 'hate group' Christie: 'I have not been asked' to help Trump prepare for Mueller interview Papadopoulos's wife asks Trump to pardon her husband in Mueller probe MORE win the White House.

Perez and Ellison appeared to be unified in the effort to help the Democrats rebound in this year’s midterm elections. But tensions were reportedly simmering behind the scenes, reaching a boiling point last month when Perez endorsed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his more liberal primary challenger, actress Cynthia Nixon.

Ellison, though, is expected to stay on in his role as deputy director at the DNC.

Ellison’s move also highlights the frustration among many rank-and-file House Democrats, who have been in the minority for eight years and have had little room to move into a leadership structure that’s been dominated since 2006 by Reps. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiSupreme Court sides with baker in same-sex wedding cake case Matt Schlapp: Metrics that matter make the case for GOP victory in 2018 Don't blame Trump for gas MORE (Calif.), Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDem leaders demand end to family separations at border House Dems launch '18 anti-poverty tour Rep. Chabot puts impeachment at center of his case for Judiciary post MORE (Md.) and James Clyburn (S.C.).

Faced with the bottleneck at the top, some rising House Democrats have opted to leave Congress to pursue other roles. Some of them — such as former Rep. Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraCalifornia bans state-funded travel to Oklahoma over its anti-LGBT adoption law Attorneys general sue EPA, claiming illegal delay of landfill regulation Immigrant rights groups file lawsuit challenging census citizenship question MORE (D-Calif.), who’s now California’s attorney general — seem to have found greater power to push back against President Trump in their new roles than they had in the House.

Ellison, who’s facing off in an August primary against Matt Pelikan, who beat out Swanson for the state Democrat's nomination, is hoping to join those ranks.

This story was updated at 4:29 p.m.