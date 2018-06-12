Amash fires back at Trump over Sanford primary tweet

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashOvernight Defense: Trump, Kim poised for historic summit | Trump blasts 'haters and losers' hours before meeting | Defense bill to include ZTE penalties | Lawmakers sound alarm over 'catastrophic' Yemen offensive On The Money: Trump, Trudeau fight takes rough turn | Lawmakers criticize attacks on Canada | New sanctions target Russians for cyberattacks | Feds bust massive wire fraud scheme Lawmakers circulate 'urgent call' for Mattis to prevent 'catastrophic' Yemen offensive MORE (R-Mich.) slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpSanford at risk in primary shadowed by Trump McConnell cements his standing in GOP history Ready for somebody? Dems lack heir apparent this time MORE on Twitter Tuesday afternoon after the president took aim at Amash's fellow House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordSanford at risk in primary shadowed by Trump What to watch in Tuesday’s primary elections HSAs expansion is a key to health care freedom MORE (R-S.C.) hours before Sanford's primary election.

In a tweet, the Michigan conservative attacked Trump, whom he said could not compare to Sanford's "humility in his role and a desire to be a better man."

.@MarkSanford’s job is to support and defend the Constitution. He’s one of the most principled, consistent, and conservative members of Congress I’ve ever known. And unlike you, Mark has shown humility in his role and a desire to be a better man than he was the day before. https://t.co/zNYKb5WKmH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 12, 2018

Trump's pointed endorsement of Sanford's primary challenger Tuesday afternoon rankled House conservatives. In the endorsement, Trump referenced an affair in Argentina that led to the 2010 dissolution of Sanford's marriage just hours before South Carolina voters went to the polls.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!" the president tweeted.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Amash is one of the most vocal House Republicans when it comes to criticism of the president, and last year suggested that he would even be open to supporting Trump's impeachment over the president's reported comments to former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyThose who tout Trump’s ‘obstruction’ misrepresent the concept The Hill's Morning Report — Inside the historic week ahead This week: Congress faces what could be biggest news week of 2018 MORE about the investigation into Michael Flynn.

"I think it's pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey [than in the president]," Amash said last year.

Other members of the Freedom Caucus, including the group's chair, Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThis week: Congress faces what could be biggest news week of 2018 DACA deadline looms with no deal in sight House approves watchdog financial oversight of Mueller MORE (R-N.C.), also responded to the president's remarks.

"Mark Sanford has been a valued member of the Freedom Caucus & certainly has been a thoughtful member of congress. I am very supportive of his re-election efforts & passage of the tax reform package would not have been possible without his input," Meadows said in a statement to NBC News.