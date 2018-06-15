Cook Political Report moves GOP chairman’s race to ‘toss-up’

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday moved the Dallas-area House district represented by Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsPrimary victories fuel new 'Year of the Woman' for Dems Overnight Defense: Doubts grow over Trump, Kim summit | Lawmakers want floor debate on war measure | New cell phone policy at Pentagon Lawmakers push for House floor debate on war authorization MORE (R-Texas) to a "toss-up" in its ratings of top races.

Sessions's suburban Dallas district could be ripe for a tough challenge from Democrats, especially since the district voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways on the IG’s scathing report on the FBI Is the Department of Justice inspector general truly impartial? Hillicon Valley: Fallout from bombshell DOJ report on Clinton probe | AT&T win could see new wave of mergers | World Cup cyber warning | Facebook comms chief stepping down MORE in 2016.

Pointing to polling data shared with the group, Cook argued that Sessions, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, is "at the moment, the most vulnerable incumbent in the Lone Star State."

His opponent in this year's election, civil rights attorney and former NFL player Colin Allred, won the Democratic runoff with 70 percent of the vote. Allred raised $1 million during the primary phase and has $262,000 in cash on hand.

Democrats are expected to heavily invest in the seat — the House Majority PAC, the super PAC aligned with Democratic efforts to flip the House, has already booked more than $2 million in television advertising time in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Sessions had $1.5 million in his bank account as of the end of March. While Sessions himself hasn't had to run a tough race in more than a decade, he previously chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee and is expected to receives strong financial backing from the party.

Sessions is one of a number of Republican incumbents who face tough reelection races this year in Texas. Democrats are mounting credible challenges against Reps. John Culberson John Abney Culberson2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? Primary victories fuel new 'Year of the Woman' for Dems Dem targeted by party establishment loses Texas primary MORE (R) and Will Hurd William Ballard HurdImmigration compromise underlines right’s clout Pelosi, Dems hammer GOP for ‘derailing’ DACA debate GOP will vote on immigration next week, sinking discharge petition MORE (R) as well.

Democrats currently hold a 6-point advantage over Republicans on a generic House ballot, according to a poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling released this week.