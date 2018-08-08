Conservative group pledges $2.5 million for 12 House GOP candidates

Heritage Action for America on Wednesday identified 12 House Republican candidates that it will back with ad campaigns totaling $2.5 million ahead of the November midterm elections.

The contributions will go to support a handful of GOP incumbents in races deemed a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report: Reps. Rod Blum (Iowa), Andy Barr (Ky.), Mike Bishop (Mich.) and Dave Brat (Va.).

The ad buy will also support two candidates running in races that "lean Democratic" — Assemblyman Jay Webber (N.J.) and Rep. Keith Rothfus (Pa.) — along with half a dozen that are rated as lean or likely going toward the GOP: Reps. Ted Budd (N.C.), Ann Wagner (Mo.), Steve Chabot (Ohio) and Scott Perry (Pa.), and state Rep. Yvette Herrell (N.M.) and Mark Harris in North Carolina.

The conservative activist group said the money will be spent on advertising over digital, print and television platforms.

“We believe our organization is uniquely positioned to protect conservative seats in Congress and preserve the Republican majority," Heritage Action executive director Tim Chapman said in a statement.

"This effort will enable Heritage Action to effectively leverage our grassroots and government relations efforts to fulfill our core mission — enacting conservative policy into law," he added.

The group used its announcement Wednesday to tout the tax-cut plan President Trump signed into law in December, highlighting what it says are higher paychecks for families.

Republicans face an uphill battle to maintain their majority in the House this fall, facing a record number of GOP retirements — many in competitive districts — and a series of generic ballot polls that have them trailing by high single digits or low double digits.