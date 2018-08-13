Goodlatte's son says he’s 'embarrassed' his father’s 'grandstanding' got Strzok fired

Bobby Goodlatte, the son of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte Robert (Bob) William GoodlatteGraham: DOJ official was 'unethical' in investigating Trump campaign because his wife worked for Fusion GPS Trump heightens attacks on Sessions: He's 'scared stiff and missing in action' GOP chairman readies Steele dossier subpoenas MORE (R-Va.), said on Monday he is “embarrassed” that his father’s “political grandstanding” cost FBI agent Peter Strzok his job.

Earlier Monday, it was announced that Strzok was fired on Friday after sending disparaging text messages about President Trump Donald John TrumpMattis defends reversing his stance on Trump's 'Space Force' Pelosi: Trump engages in racism 'constantly' Tom Steyer: Pelosi is wrong about Trump impeachment push MORE during the 2016 presidential race.

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress.



Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Strzok, a frequent target of GOP critics of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's Russia investigation, clashed with the elder Goodlatte during a hearing on Capitol Hill last month.

Republicans says Strzok's texts are proof of anti-Trump bias in the FBI, and the president cheered his ouster on Monday.

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Strzok was part of Mueller's probe into Russia's 2016 election interference, but was removed from it after his messages critical of Trump came to light.

The Hill has reached out to Goodlatte's office for comment.

Bobby Goodlatte said Sunday that he donated the maximum allowed to Democrat Jennifer Lewis, who is running for his father’s seat in the midterm elections.

“I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat,” his son said on Twitter.

I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat. I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this! https://t.co/bYCKta2Bhs — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Goodlatte, 65, announced in November that he would not seek reelection.