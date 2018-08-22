Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter’s seat to 'lean Republican' after indictment

The Cook Political Report shifted its rating for Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterRyan removes GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter from committee assignments following indictment Pelosi calls for Hunter to resign Read the indictment against GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter MORE’s (R-Calif.) seat to "Lean Republican" from "Solid Republican," after the Congressman was indicted for the misuse of campaign funds.

Hunter was indicted Tuesday after being charged with misusing at least $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses.

In a post, David Wasserman, House Editor for Cook Political Report, also said it may further move its rating for the race in California's 50th District.

"The charges aren't unexpected, but they couldn't come at a worse time for Republicans," Wasserman wrote, noting California does not allow a candidate to be removed from the ballot.

Wasserman also said Hunter had won the California House primary in June with just 47 percent of the vote in the heavily Republican district, and that he was being outraised by general election opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar (D).

"I'm happy to see that justice is being dealt. Nobody's above the law, not even a sitting congressman," Campa-Najjar told Fox 5 on Tuesday. "The people of the district deserve better than a congressman who can't follow the law, much less pass and enforce laws."

House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanRyan removes GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter from committee assignments following indictment Pelosi calls for Hunter to resign GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter, wife indicted for allegedly misusing campaign funds MORE (R-Wis.) has since removed Hunter from committee assignments, a move that a source in the House GOP said he is resisting.