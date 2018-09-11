Bernie Sanders's son falls short in New Hampshire primary

Levi Sanders, the son of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: House, Senate strike deal on partial spending package | House GOP releases 'tax cuts 2.0' | Trump hits Obama over 'magic wand' remarks Hillicon Valley: Google takes heat from Trump, Congress | US cracking down on foreign hackers | Sanders steps up Amazon attack | Analysts predict iPhone prices would rise if production moved to US Sanders makes no endorsement in Nixon-Cuomo race MORE (I-Vt.), lost to Chris Pappas Tuesday night in the Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Carol Shea-Porter Carol Shea-PorterOvernight Defense: Top general defends Afghan war progress | VA shuffles leadership | Pacific Command gets new leader, name | Pentagon sued over HIV policy Lawmakers demand answers on chaplain firing Sanders expresses pride, but says his son will run his own campaign in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.H.).

Sanders had placed 7th among 11 Democratic candidates in the primary, with only 1.8 percent of the vote after 76 percent of precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press.

Despite his famous father, Levi Sanders struggled to gain traction, facing carpetbagger accusations given he lived outside the district.

He also spent only $12,000, a minuscule sum compared to the money dropped by the election's ultimate winner, the Associated Press reported.

Bernie Sanders did not endorse his son, arguing that Levi needed to win the race on his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Sanders was a strong supporter of "Medicare for All," slamming his opponents frequently for not backing the single-payer healthcare system according to the news agency.

Sanders told AP last week that he was counting on "Medicare for All" to get voters to the polls.

Pappas took home 56 percent of the vote Tuesday night, defeating 10 other Democrats, including Sanders.

While Sanders was widely regarded as the underdog, Pappas was seen as the establishment favorite.