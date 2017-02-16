Scarborough criticizes headlines in Wall Street Journal

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough criticized The Wall Street Journal on Thursday for “an extraordinarily thin story” headlined “Spies keep intelligence from Donald Trump Donald TrumpCummings: Not clear if Trump ‘knew what the CBC was’ Ana Navarro hits Kushner for complaining about CNN: 'Oh, baby boy, I'm so sorry' Fox News anchor in talks to join Trump admin: report MORE.”

Scarborough also noted an editorial published in the Journal that he said focused on leaks that led to national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation, rather than Flynn’s conversations with a Russian diplomat.

“There is no doubt The Wall Street Journal has gone from being the most hostile conservative voice toward Donald Trump during the campaign to certainly now seeming to bend over backwards to actually parrot much of what the administration puts out,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said.

“It’s an extraordinarily thin story,” Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said of the Journal’s front-page story.

“A story that is thinly sourced, and even their thin sources say, ‘Well, at the end of the day, we really don’t have anything here,’” Scarborough said as part of a conversation with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who writes frequently on intelligence issues.

An Ignatius column in early January reported on Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

Scarborough argued that the real story is the connection between the Trump campaign team and the Russian government.

“We have information and the intel community has had information of connections between the Russians and members of Donald Trump’s campaign at the very same time that the Russians are trying to fix the United States of America’s election for president. Republicans and editorial writers cannot be so stupid to think they just picked on poor Michael Flynn out of nowhere,” he said.

A number of journalists, particularly on the right, have criticized the role of intelligence agency leaks in Flynn’s downfall.

This has led to a debate about the leaks, which some opinion writers have hailed as a great American tradition.

The Dec. 29 conversation between Flynn and Kislyak was reportedly intercepted by the U.S. government under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Flynn resigned on Tuesday, with the Trump administration saying he misled Vice President Pence about what was said on that call.

Trump has criticized leaks from his administration. He called Flynn a “wonderful man” during a press conference on Wednesday.