The Washington Post: 'Democracy dies in darkness'

The Washington Post has a new slogan on its homepage: "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

The motto, one that has been used periodically in the past by Washington Post columnist and editor Bob Woodward, was first spotted on Friday.

Post spokesperson Kris Coratti told CNN that readers should expect to see more of it on other platforms of the publication.

"We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year," Coratti said last week. "We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks."

Members of other media organizations were seen mocking the new slogan online on Tuesday and Wednesday:

I thought people were joking about this new WP motto: "democracy dies in darkness." They were not. I shouldn't be laughing so hard. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 22, 2017

excited to announce our new HuffPost slogan:



The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 22, 2017

"Democracy Dies in Darkness" is only a little better than "Hold me, Anakin, like you did by the lake on Naboo!" — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 22, 2017

Think of all the stuff that happened that did *not* spur WaPo to adopt 'Democracy Dies in Darkness'… — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 22, 2017

The Washington Post has been a frequent target of President Trump's attacks against “the fake news media,” along with The New York Times and CNN.