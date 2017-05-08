Bill Clinton to pen first novel with James Patterson

Former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonBill Clinton to pen first novel with James Patterson Trump admin heading to court Monday on travel ban: report Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation after shoutout at Barbra Streisand concert MORE will pen his first novel, "The President Is Missing," with best-selling author James Patterson.

“Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton in a statement. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

The former president is known for being a big fan of thrillers and mysteries, Patterson's specialties.

“I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one," said Patterson. "It’s a rare combination — readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be President.”

Patterson called working with Clinton “the highlight of my career.”

Their novel will be released in June 2018. Details on its plot are not known, but Clinton and Patterson plan to embark on a national book tour to promote it.

The book will be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf, Clinton’s publisher, and Hachette, Patterson’s publisher. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Patterson's books have sold more than 300 million copies. He holds the record for most books to make The New York Times's bestseller list with 67.