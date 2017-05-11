Trump: CNN's Lemon 'dumbest person in broadcasting'

President Trump said CNN's Don Lemon is “perhaps the dumbest person in broadcasting,” while “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo is like a “chained lunatic" in an interview with Time Magazine published Thursday.

“CNN in the morning, Chris Cuomo, he’s sitting there like a chained lunatic,” said Trump, who sparred with Cuomo when he used to appear on the network as a candidate. “He’s like a boiler ready to explode, the level of hatred. And the entire CNN platform is that way.”

Trump has targeted CNN more than any broadcast outlet both as a candidate and as president, and continued to bash the 37-year-old network by turning his sights on primetime host Lemon.

“This Don Lemon who’s perhaps the dumbest person in broadcasting,” Trump said. “Don Lemon at night it’s like — sometimes they’ll have a guest who by mistake will say something good [about Trump]. And they’ll start screaming, we’re going to commercial. They cut him off. Remember?”

In a statement, a CNN spokesperson called Trump's remarks "beneath the dignity of the office of the President."

Trump claims he doesn't watch CNN or rival MSNBC, two networks he used to appear often on as a candidate during the primaries. The president has not appeared on CNN since August and MSNBC since May of last year.

“For instance I don’t watch CNN. I don’t watch MSNBC,” he told Time's Zeke Miller. “[Joe] Scarborough used to treat me great. But because I don’t do interviews and stuff and want to … He went the other way. Which is fine. He’s got some problems.

“But I don’t watch the show anymore. It drives him crazy. I don’t watch the show.”

Scarborough has been especially critical of Trump since he took office, referring to him as “a fake president.”

The president didn't have kind words for print publications as well.

“As far as newspapers and things, I glance at them. They’re really dishonest. I mean they’re really dishonest.”

Trump, as he has in other interviews recently, praised Fox News and its morning show, “Fox & Friends,” where he once appeared as a weekly guest before announcing his candidacy.

“I do watch Fox in the morning, and their ratings have gone through the roof because everyone knows I’m watching Fox," he said. “But they’re pleasant. And if I do something wrong they report on it.

“But it’s really, honestly, it’s the most accurate,” Trump added.

Trump often calls the media “fake news” at rallies, which draws major applause from his supporters.

The latest annual Gallup survey of trust in media published in September showed 86 percent of Republicans saying they don't trust the media. Among independents, 70 percent don't trust the media.

Democrats are almost evenly split on trust, with 51 percent stating they do trust the media.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found a higher percentage of those polled trust the media than trust Trump, 57 percent to 31 percent.