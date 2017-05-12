O'Reilly blames 'far-left' for Fox firing

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said Friday in an interview with Glenn Beck that his April firing from the cable channel was "a hit" and promised to "explain some of it" in the coming weeks.

Fox News fired the long-time host of "The O'Reilly Factor" after a New York Times revealed that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to settle sexual harassment suits against O'Reilly.



“This was a hit, and in the weeks to come, we are going to be able to explain some of it," O'Reilly said.



"It has to do with destroying voices [the] far-left doesn’t like," he added.



O'Reilly also promised an explanation soon about "this crew that terrorizes sponsors and threatens people behind the scenes," an apparent reference to Media Matters and its public campaign to boycott companies that advertised on "The O'Reilly Factor."



O’Reilly’s show lost about 90 advertisers after the New York Times report.



Tucker Carlson has since moved into O’Reilly’s coveted 8 p.m. time slot, marking Carlson's third prime-time move in a four-month period.



"The O'Reilly Factor" had been the top-rated cable news show for the past 15 years.