Hannity mourns Ailes: ‘America lost one of its great patriotic warriors’

Fox News host Sean Hannity took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

"Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA's has impacted American politics and media," Hannity tweeted.

"He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better," he added, going on to credit Ailes for how he personally helped Hannity.

Ailes died Thursday morning at age 77.

Fox shared a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, announcing his death.

“During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.” Ailes resigned as the head of Fox News in July 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” the statement said.