Anderson Cooper apologizes for 'crude' remark involving Trump

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper apologized for a "crude" remark involving President Trump on Friday night, saying it was "unprofessional."

"I regret the crude sentence I spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air," Cooper tweeted. "It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry."

Earlier Friday night, Cooper slammed CNN political commentator Jeffrey Lord during a segment, arguing he would defend Trump even if the president “took a dump on his desk.”

Lord, a Trump supporter, was defending the president's right to call former FBI Director James Comey a “nut job” in a White House meeting with Russian officials earlier this month.

“If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper said, interrupting Lord. “I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend.”

“You’re a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you,” Cooper added.

Lord has emerged as one of Trump’s biggest defenders on CNN, where he has made headlines for defending the president. Last month he controversially referred to Trump as “the Martin Luther King of healthcare.”