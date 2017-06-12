Anderson Cooper on Kathy Griffin: 'I hope she bounces back'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said he wishes his former New Year's Eve co-host Kathy Griffin well and hopes "she bounces back and keeps doing what she does best, which is make people laugh."

Cooper called Griffin holding up a mocked-up bloody, severed head of President Trump in a photo shoot "disgusting and completely inappropriate" hours after the image went public on May 30.

Cooper's new comments came during an appearance at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix Friday night with Andy Cohen for the duo's comedy show, "An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen."

The 50-year-old Cooper also said he played no part in CNN's decision drop Griffin from the network's New Year's Eve coverage.

"I had nothing to do with it, but I certainly understand why they made that decision," he said. "And look, I wish her well and I hope she bounces back and keeps doing what she does best, which is make people laugh."

Griffin and Cooper had hosted the annual special from Times Square for the past 10 years.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

"That hurt, that's all," Griffin responded during a June 3 press conference when asked if CNN had pressured Cooper into sending the tweet.