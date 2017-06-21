WSJ fires reporter over ethics violation

The Wall Street Journal has fired one of its top reporters after an Associated Press investigation revealed he had engaged in questionable business arrangements with a source.

Jay Solomon, the paper’s chief foreign correspondent, was let go after the AP revealed one of his sources, Farhad Azim, a CIA arms dealer, had offered him a stake in one of his companies.

“I clearly made mistakes in my reporting and entered into a world I didn’t understand,” Solomon told the AP. “I never entered into any business with Farhad Azima, nor did I ever intend to. But I understand why the emails and the conversations I had with Mr. Azima may look like I was involved in some seriously troubling activities. I apologize to my bosses and colleagues at the Journal, who were nothing but great to me.”

The Wall Street Journal said in a statement it was “dismayed” by Solomon’s actions and “poor judgment.”

“While our own investigation continues, we have concluded that Mr. Solomon violated his ethical obligations as a reporter, as well as our standards," the paper said.

The AP stumbled upon the relationship between Solomon and Azima as part of an investigation into the Iranian-born aviation magnate.

A day earlier, the newswire ran a story about how Azima, a U.S. citizen, had been investigated for mob ties but appeared to have immunity because of his work as a gunrunner for the CIA.

As part of that investigation, the AP obtained texts and emails between Solomon and Azima about a stake in a fledgling business investment that has since gone under. It's unclear whether Solomon ever accepted money or a stake in the company, the AP said, but his name was on an operating agreement.