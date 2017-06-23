CNN brings courtroom sketch artist to White House press briefing

CNN sent their Supreme Court sketch artist to Friday’s White House press briefing after the White House announced it would be banning cameras from the briefing.

CNN sent Bill Hennessy, the network's regular Supreme Court sketch artist, to the White House briefing today. https://t.co/c0yvofNinq pic.twitter.com/issRqyl9i8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 23, 2017

CNN’s sketch artist, Bill Hennessy, drew a sketch of press secretary Sean Spicer briefing the White House press corps as a substitute for video of the briefing.

The White House has come under criticism this week for holding off-camera press briefings. CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta blasted the off-camera briefings on Monday, calling Spicer “useless.”

“The White House press secretary is getting to a point where he’s just kind of useless,” Acosta said after the Monday briefing. “If they’re getting to this point where he’s not going to answer questions or go on camera or have audio, why are we even having these briefings or gaggles in the first place?”

The White House again banned cameras from the Thursday briefing, which Acosta slammed as “taking away” voters’ ability to “see and hear what [Trump is] doing."