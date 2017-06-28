CNN's Acosta: Sean Hannity 'needs a hug'

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Wednesday mocked Sean Hannity’s attacks on him, tweeting that the Fox News host “needs a hug.”

“Alternate headline: @seanhannity needs a hug. #hannityunhugged,” Acosta tweeted, in response to Hannity calling him “unhinged.”

Hannity attacked Acosta on his Fox show Tuesday evening, calling the reporter “unhinged,” “arrogant” and “whiny” and accusing him of “looking for ways to damage the president.”

"Over the past few weeks, CNN has really made great strides in solidifying their position as one of America's premier fake news networks," Hannity said. "CNN's White House darling is really starting to become unhinged.”

Acosta tore into White House press secretary Sean Spicer earlier this week after the White House barred cameras from broadcasting the daily White House briefing. Acosta said that if reporters are denied the opportunity to ask questions or film briefings, Spicer is “useless.”

The White House press corps has increasingly vented frustration with the increase of off-camera briefings in place of the usual publicly broadcast briefings.