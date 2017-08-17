Economist cover shows Trump speaking with KKK hood

The Economist has made a shocking statement on the president on their most recent cover, showing him speaking through a megaphone that appears to look like a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The latest cover of the magazine has no headline mentioning Trump or words describing the president’s recent actions.

Trump has taken heat and faced widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans for his comments on the rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, after he said twice that more than one side was to blame for violence that erupted.

White supremacists, neo-Nazis and KKK leaders gathered in Charlottesville last weekend for a “Unite the Right” rally to protest the planned removal of a Confederate statue, sparking counterprotestors to arrive opposing them.

The event took a deadly turn when a driver with alleged ties to the white supremacists allegedly rammed his car into the counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring others.

Trump originally did not call out the white supremacists specifically and said “many sides” were to blame for the violence and doubled down on his statement on Tuesday just one day after calling out the racism as evil and condemning the groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to what we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said on Monday.

Trump flip-flopped a day later, stating that he still believes “both sides” are to blame for the violence in a wild press conference at Trump Tower.