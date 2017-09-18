Drudge: Ingraham's new prime-time Fox show could begin next week

Conservative radio talk show host Laura Ingraham's rumored 10 p.m. program on Fox News could launch as early as next week, Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge said Monday on Twitter.



"DONE DEAL: LAURA INGRAHAM SIGNS CONTRACT WITH FOXNEWS ... 10 PM SHOW COULD START NEXT WEEK... DEVELOPING," wrote Drudge to his more than 500,000 followers.

"NEWS BATTLE ROYALE! HANNITY TO TAKE ON MADDOW AT 9 PM," the reclusive Drudge wrote in another tweet.

Ingraham, who is currently a Fox News contributor and editor-in-chief of the online conservative publication Lifezette, has hosted programs on Fox News and MSNBC in the past.



The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.



The news comes after Fox News announced earlier this month that longtime host Eric Bolling would not be returning to the network following allegations that he sent lewd messages to female co-workers.



Fox's prime-time lineup has seen several changes in the past year with the ouster of 8 p.m. host Bill O'Reilly, 9 p.m. host Megyn Kelly leaving for NBC News and 7 p.m. host Greta Van Susteren jumping to MSNBC.



Despite all the changes, Fox News continues to stay on top. The network has been the most-watched network in basic cable in total day viewers for 35 consecutive weeks.