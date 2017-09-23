Hannity to interview Bannon on Alabama Senate race

Fox News's Sean Hannity is set to interview former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Monday on the eve of the Alabama Senate GOP primary runoff, the network announced.

Bannon is expected to appear live from Alabama, as Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore face off in the runoff.

President Trump has endorsed Strange, the incumbent who was tapped earlier this year to fill the Senate seat vacated when Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE joined the administration.

Bannon, who left the White House last month, broke with Trump on the race and chose instead to back Moore, who has billed himself as a Trump-aligned conservative.

The former White House aide is set to speak alongside "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson at a pro-Moore rally on Monday, according to Axios. The rally comes three days after Trump campaigned for Strange during a rally in Huntsville, Ala.

Bannon's interview with Hannity will focus on the Alabama Senate race, the future of the Trump administration and his tenure in the White House, which ended in August after nearly seven tumultuous months.

After leaving the White House, Bannon immediately returned to the conservative Breitbart News as the outlet's executive chairman.

The Fox News appearance will be Bannon's second television interview since his departure from the Trump administration. He sat down with CBS's "60 Minutes" earlier this month.

The former White House aide has emerged as a key figure in the anti-establishment wing of the Republican Party, and a prominent advocate for what he has dubbed "economic nationalism."