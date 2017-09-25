NBC Sunday Night Football ratings lowest for Week 3 since 2006

Sunday night's nationally televised game between the Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders on NBC was the lowest-rated Week 3 game since 2006, according to Nielsen Media Research.



Overall, the Redskins 27-10 victory was down 9 percent compared to last week's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, and 11 percent when compared to last year's Week 3 Sunday night game on NBC.



The afternoon games also didn't fare well, with Fox's national game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles down 16 percent from the featured game in Week 3 last season on the network.





...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

CBS's national game at 4:25 p.m. ET, an overtime thriller featuring the Green Bay Packers comeback over the Cincinnati Bengals, was down just 1 percent when compared with 2016's Week 3."NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN," President Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Approximately 180 players didn't stand for the anthem during Sunday's games.



The Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks did not leave their respective locker rooms for the national anthem.



Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steelers player to come out of the locker room before his team faced the Bears in Chicago.



Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan as an Army ranger.



Sales of his No. 76 jersey dramatically spiked online on Sunday and Monday.