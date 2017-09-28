Fox Business tops CNBC for fourth consecutive quarter

Fox Business continued its winning streak against rival CNBC by drawing more viewers for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox Business, which launched almost 10 years ago, averaged 187,000 total viewers, while CNBC delivered 152,000, marking the lowest viewership since 1991 for the 28-year-old network.

"Lou Dobbs Tonight" continues to be the top-rated program on business television in both total viewers and in the 25–54-year-old demographic, which advertisers covet most.

Dobbs, a longtime CNN anchor before jumping to Fox Business in 2011, has led the way in total viewers on business TV for 57 straight weeks.

CNBC announced in 2015 that it would no longer rely on Nielsen ratings to measure its daytime audience, turning to rival Cogent Reports instead.

The financial network made the switch after complaining for years that Nielsen fails to track "out of home" viewing in locations such as airports, gyms, restaurants and offices.

The business news ratings come as the Dow has hit more than 40 all-time highs in 2017. The all-time record for new highs in a year is 70, which occurred in 1995.