Conservative columnist: Roy Moore 'an anti-Muslim bigot'

Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg is slamming Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore as “an anti-Muslim bigot.”

In a Tuesday op-ed for The New York Post, Goldberg, a senior editor at National Review, compared the current political landscape to the days when conservative William F. Buckley went after the John Birch Society.

“[Moore] threatens to provide conservatism’s critics with precisely the caricature they crave,” Goldberg wrote.

“He’s a twice-disgraced former judge who believes 9/11 was divine retribution for our sins and an anti-Muslim bigot who can’t quite bring himself to rule out the death penalty for homosexuals.”

Moore, who is running in the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsIntel leaders: Collusion still open part of investigation Republicans jockey for position on immigration Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators MORE, was twice removed from his position as chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court, once for refusing to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments and once for telling lower judges to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

He has come under fire for numerous controversial comments he has made in the past, including 2005 footage unearthed by CNN in which he says homosexuality should be against the law.

Goldberg said Moore won the Republican primary in Alabama because “he was the most anti-establishment candidate.”

But he also noted that conservative lawmakers, such as GOP Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong How the effort to replace ObamaCare failed Overnight Regulation: Trump temporarily lifts Jones Act for Puerto Rico | Bill would exempt some banks from Dodd-Frank | Senators unveil driverless car bill MORE (Utah) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong This week: Congress gets ball rolling on tax reform Week ahead: Senators work toward deal to fix ObamaCare markets MORE (Texas), have backed Moore since he won the primary.

“Rather than learn from our successes, conservatives seem determined to make a virtue of our mistakes,” Goldberg wrote.

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, in Alabama's special election on Dec. 12.